Prison for probation violation

A former Fort Atkinson man who has a history of drug abuse was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for violating his probation and conspiring to sneak illegal drugs into the Jefferson County Jail. Khristopher R. Arsenty, 25, now of Jefferson, had been serving probation for possession of methamphetamine as a party to the crime in connection with a drug raid on a Fort Atkinson home in May 2016.

