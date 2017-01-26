Prison for probation violation
A former Fort Atkinson man who has a history of drug abuse was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for violating his probation and conspiring to sneak illegal drugs into the Jefferson County Jail. Khristopher R. Arsenty, 25, now of Jefferson, had been serving probation for possession of methamphetamine as a party to the crime in connection with a drug raid on a Fort Atkinson home in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC