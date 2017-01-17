Jake Brock, of Brock Construction in Ft. Atkinson,
Jake Brock, of Brock Construction in Ft. Atkinson, Wis., competes in the 15th Anniversary Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
