NEW YEAR'S BABY - Harrison Vincent Stark is the first baby born in 2017 at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson. Born at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Holly and Lucas Stark, Lake Mills, he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches at birth.

