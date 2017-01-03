Jan. 24 hearing for Fort man in police threats
A preliminary hearing has been set for a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man charged with threatening a police officer. Todd Hannam is charged with one felony count of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charA ge of disorderly conduct following an incident on Friday, Nov. 4. Jefferson County Circuit Court records state that at 1:02 a.m. that day, Fort Atkinson police responded to a 911 call from a 14-year-old girl who was at her father's residence.
