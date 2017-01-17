Inauguration Day
Just a handful of senior citizens observed the inauguration of President Donald Trump Fridays morning on the big-screen TV at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. Throngs of onlookers in Washington D.C. witnessed firsthand the historic inaugural in which billionnaire businessman and political outsider Trump placed his hand on the Bible and recited the presidential oath of office, becoming our nation's 45th commander-in-chief.
