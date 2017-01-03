Hearing set in Fort credit card fraud

A preliminary hearing has been set for a 33-year-old man facing allegations of fraudulent use of a credit card and identify theft. Zachariah Spittel, who lists either Fort Atkinson or Fond du Lac as his current home address, and his alleged co-actor, Haley E. Collins, 24, of Fort Atkinson, each face one count of felony identify theft and misdemeanor theft by acquisition of credit card and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.