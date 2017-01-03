Hearing set in Fort credit card fraud
A preliminary hearing has been set for a 33-year-old man facing allegations of fraudulent use of a credit card and identify theft. Zachariah Spittel, who lists either Fort Atkinson or Fond du Lac as his current home address, and his alleged co-actor, Haley E. Collins, 24, of Fort Atkinson, each face one count of felony identify theft and misdemeanor theft by acquisition of credit card and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC