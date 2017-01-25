Fort's Pork & Kraut fundraiser to be ...

Fort's Pork & Kraut fundraiser to be held Feb. 22

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

The Optimist Club of Fort Atkinson is holding their annual Pork & Kraut fundraiser at the Legion Hall on Feb. 22 Fort's Pork & Kraut fundraiser to be held Feb. 22 The Optimist Club of Fort Atkinson is holding their annual Pork & Kraut fundraiser at the Legion Hall on Feb. 22 Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/01/25/forts-pork-kraut-fundraiser-held-feb-22/97053970/ The Optimist Club of Fort Atkinson is holding its annual Pork & Kraut fundraiser at the Legion Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.. Tickets are available for $10 at Premier Bank or Johnson Bank or from a club member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Atkinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
News Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16) Jan '16 kraig205 1
News Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13) May '13 phil 2
News Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13) Feb '13 mary ann Steppke 1
News Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12) Aug '12 american 1
News Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12) Jul '12 meme 1
News Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12) Apr '12 American Blueblood 7
See all Fort Atkinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now

Fort Atkinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Atkinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Fort Atkinson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC