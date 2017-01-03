Fort city engineer now can place stop signs: council
To address safety concerns in several areas, the Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday granted the city engineer authority to put up signage as uncontrolled three- and four-way stops are identified in the city. Engineer Andy Selle said that as he was reviewing the requests for stop signs at uncontrolled intersections he was finding more and more of them throughout the city.
