Fort chamber of commerce holds changing of guard
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday held its 118th annual dinner at The Fireside Dinner Theatre. Highlights of the evening included the presentation of the Economic Contribution Award to Ball Corp. and the chamber's "changing of the guard," with the installation of the 2017 officers and board of directors.
