Fort chamber fetes Ball Corp.
Ball Corp. was awarded the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce's prestigious Economic Contribution Award at the organization's 118th annual dinner at the Fireside Dinner Theatre Wednesday. Among the factors in its selection was the company's multi-million investment to modernize its facility in Fort Atkinson in 2016 and commitment to live up to its motto "We Can."
