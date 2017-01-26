Fort board updated on superintendent search
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education received an update Thursday on the search to find a superintendent to succeed retiring District Administrator Dr. Jeff Zaspel. Zaspel will be retiring after 31 years in the district, including four as superintendent, when his contract expires this spring.
