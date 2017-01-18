Fort HealthCare, Rainbow Hospice Care, and Watertown Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free community screening of the PBS documentary Being Mortal on Tuesday, February 14th from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Film 'Being Mortal' to be screened in Fort Atkinson Fort Atkinson, WI -Fort HealthCare, Rainbow Hospice Care, and Watertown Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free community screening of the PBS documentary Being Mortal on Tuesday, February 14th from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/01/18/film-being-mortal-screened-fort-atkinson/96727620/ Fort Atkinson - Fort HealthCare, Rainbow Hospice Care, and Watertown Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free community screening of the PBS documentary "Being Mortal" from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Fort Hospital Auditorium.

