Ex-area man on lam for assault charged with felony fleeing
A 24-year-old former Jefferson man who has been on the lam on multiple sexual assault allegations was charged Monday with felony fleeing. James M. Pagel, now of Fort Atkinson, was charged with vehicle operator flee/eluding traffic officer causing damage to property following a high-speed pursuit on Thursday, Jan. 26. Since April 2016, Pagel has been in warrant status on two Jefferson County criminal cases, including one involving two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl and another involving three felony counts of sexual assault of a child for allegedly having sexual contact with that girl's then 14-year-old sister .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC