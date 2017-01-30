Ex-area man on lam for assault charged with felony fleeing

A 24-year-old former Jefferson man who has been on the lam on multiple sexual assault allegations was charged Monday with felony fleeing. James M. Pagel, now of Fort Atkinson, was charged with vehicle operator flee/eluding traffic officer causing damage to property following a high-speed pursuit on Thursday, Jan. 26. Since April 2016, Pagel has been in warrant status on two Jefferson County criminal cases, including one involving two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl and another involving three felony counts of sexual assault of a child for allegedly having sexual contact with that girl's then 14-year-old sister .

