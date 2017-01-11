The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library will hold their first book sale of 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. Dwight Foster Library Friends to host book sale The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library will hold their first book sale of 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/01/11/dwight-foster-library-friends-host-book-sale/96454296/ The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library will hold their first book sale of 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. The sale will be held in the Friends/Rogers Room on the first floor of the library, 209 Merchants Ave. Fort Atkinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.