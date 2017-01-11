Dwight Foster Library Friends to host...

Dwight Foster Library Friends to host book sale

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library will hold their first book sale of 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. The sale will be held in the Friends/Rogers Room on the first floor of the library, 209 Merchants Ave. Fort Atkinson.

