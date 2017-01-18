Dog has bad breath? This meeting's for you
Dog has bad breath? This meeting's for you The Humane Society of Jefferson County is offering a FREE "Pets Need Dental Care, Too" workshop Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/01/18/dog-has-bad-breath-meetings-you/96731204/ The Humane Society of Jefferson County is offering a free "Pets Need Dental Care, Too" workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. This educational workshop will take place in the Community Education Room at the shelter, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. Bad breath in pets, particularly dogs, is often joked about, but it is no laughing matter.
