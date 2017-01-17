Council amends Rockwell contract
The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved a $6,680 amendment to a contract with an engineering consultant for the design phase of Rockwell Avenue's reconstruction. The total cost of the project, including complete street reconstruction with curb and gutter and replacement of water, sanitary sewer and stormwater mains, is approximately $4.5 million.
