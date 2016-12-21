Super' qualities explored

A focus group of community stakeholders met Monday to provide feedback on desired qualities and characteristics a new superintendent should possess in order to lead the School District of Fort Atkinson successfully. A handful of community residents met upstairs at Luther Elementary School with Dr. Brian Busler, superintendent of the Oregon School District in Oregon, Wis., who serves as a consultant with the search firm of McPherson and Jacobson LLC. The latter has been hired to conduct a search for a successor to District Administrator Jeff Zaspel.

