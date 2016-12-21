Rockwell Avenue on fast track

Rockwell Avenue on fast track

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

The Fort Atkinson City Council has moved forward with the reconstruction of Rockwell Avenue on the city's south side next year. Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the council approved a $139,750 contract with engineering consultant MSA Professional Services Inc. to oversee the design phase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Atkinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
News Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16) Jan '16 kraig205 1
News Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13) May '13 phil 2
News Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13) Feb '13 mary ann Steppke 1
News Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12) Aug '12 american 1
News Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12) Jul '12 meme 1
News Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12) Apr '12 American Blueblood 7
See all Fort Atkinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now

Fort Atkinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Atkinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Atkinson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,176 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC