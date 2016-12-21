Rockwell Avenue on fast track
The Fort Atkinson City Council has moved forward with the reconstruction of Rockwell Avenue on the city's south side next year. Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the council approved a $139,750 contract with engineering consultant MSA Professional Services Inc. to oversee the design phase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
