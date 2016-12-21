MCC to offer trip to Mama Mia the Musical
McHenry County College will offer a fun-filled trip to see "Mamma Mia" at the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, leaving from the college at 8:15 a.m. and returning at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Featuring the music of ABBA, the show has just completed a 14-year run on Broadway and is still playing to sold out houses in the West End of London. The Fireside is the very first area theater to bring to life the characters, the story, and the music that make "Mamma Mia" the ultimate feel-good show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC