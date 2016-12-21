MCC to offer trip to Mama Mia the Musical

McHenry County College will offer a fun-filled trip to see "Mamma Mia" at the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, leaving from the college at 8:15 a.m. and returning at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Featuring the music of ABBA, the show has just completed a 14-year run on Broadway and is still playing to sold out houses in the West End of London. The Fireside is the very first area theater to bring to life the characters, the story, and the music that make "Mamma Mia" the ultimate feel-good show.

