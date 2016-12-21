Jefferson County digs out of 5-7 inches of snow
The season's second accumulating snowfall blanketed the Jefferson County area Saturday evening and throughout the day Sunday. All together, about five to seven inches of snow fell in Fort Atkinson, creating slippery driving conditions and providing more than ample opportunity for residents to get out and shovel sidewalks and driveways and clean off vehicles.
