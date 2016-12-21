Fort school district starts search for superintendent
The School District of Fort Atkinson has hired the firm of McPerson and Jacobson LLC to help it conduct a search for a successor to retiring District Administrator Dr. Jeff Zaspel. School board members met at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to consider three consultants to aid in their search to find a successor to Zaspel, who will be retiring when his contract expires June 30 after 31 years with the district, including the past four as district administrator.
