Fort planners take no action on - arches' sign

The Fort Atkinson Planning Commission discussed, but took no action Tuesday, on a request by McDonald's Restaurant to install a new sign featuring the iconic golden arches and an electronic message board. The commission deferred a decision pending the company submitting site plans for refurbishing or renovating the North Main Street restaurant that incorporate the sign into any new design.

