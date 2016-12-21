Fort planners take no action on - arches' sign
The Fort Atkinson Planning Commission discussed, but took no action Tuesday, on a request by McDonald's Restaurant to install a new sign featuring the iconic golden arches and an electronic message board. The commission deferred a decision pending the company submitting site plans for refurbishing or renovating the North Main Street restaurant that incorporate the sign into any new design.
