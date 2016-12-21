Fort man given probation for Sullivan drug house

A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was sentenced to 30 months on probation for maintaining a drug house and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Through a plea agreement with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Bryce Carnes pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols , the primary psychoactive substance found in marijuana, as a party to the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.