Fort Foundation gives $50,000 for new trees

The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has awarded a grant of $50,000 to the City of Fort Atkinson to help the city and the newly-reorganized Beautification Council purchase and plant hundreds of new, large trees in the wake of the emerald ash borer infestation. Shown are scenes from the inaugural Fort Tree Replacement Project Nov. 17 planting a Dutch-elm-resistant elm tree.

