Fort Atkinson school board hears finance projections
A five-year financial projection and budget assumptions for the School District of Fort Atkinson were presented to the board of education Thursday night. During its regular monthly meeting, the board heard district Director of Business Services Jason Demerath outline the long-range financial projection for the school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC