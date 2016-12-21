Fire calls keep Fort crew busy
Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said that starting Monday, Dec. 19, firefighters were dispatched nine times to various incidents throughout Christmas week. That put the number of responses to an average of more than one call per day, similar to that in 2014 and 2015.
