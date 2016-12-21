County warming centers set for Wednesday, Thursday

With frigid temperatures forecast, the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management has announced hours of warming centers for persons in need of a comfortable, warm place to go this Wednesday and Thursday. They are: a Dwight Foster Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact 563-7790 or [email protected] for more information.

