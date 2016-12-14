Badger Bank celebrates career of Cathy Mansavage Badger Bank celebrates career and retirement of longtime employee Cathy Mansavage Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2016/12/14/badger-bank-celebrates-career-cathy-mansavage/95435896/ Badger Bank in Fort Atkinson invites the community to join in celebrating the career and retirement of Cathy Mansavage, a valued member of the bank since 1972. In addition to being a dedicated employee, Cathy donated her time to civic organizations, including serving as a committee member and active supporter for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

