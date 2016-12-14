Badger Bank celebrates career of Cathy Mansavage
Badger Bank celebrates career of Cathy Mansavage Badger Bank celebrates career and retirement of longtime employee Cathy Mansavage Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2016/12/14/badger-bank-celebrates-career-cathy-mansavage/95435896/ Badger Bank in Fort Atkinson invites the community to join in celebrating the career and retirement of Cathy Mansavage, a valued member of the bank since 1972. In addition to being a dedicated employee, Cathy donated her time to civic organizations, including serving as a committee member and active supporter for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC