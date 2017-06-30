The Latest: Rapper arrested on unrela...

The Latest: Rapper arrested on unrelated charges

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: The Island Packet

Authorities say a rapper whose concert in Little Rock became the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated charges. The U.S. Marshal Service says Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested with another man early Sunday at a club in Birmingham, where he was performing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forrest City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min Sha Na Naa 37,603
Forrest city fed prison med 1017 1 hr Tara anne 4
Just wondering atbou tracieturner 7 hr Welllllll 19
naughty top cop Mon Defense Attorney 14
Law enforcement lead Mon In the jury box 19
Kriston Hogland Jul 2 Anonymous 14
Chrissy Hoselton Duncan Jul 1 Man 300 3
See all Forrest City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forrest City Forum Now

Forrest City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forrest City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Forrest City, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC