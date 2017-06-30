Ricky L. Hampton -- AKA: Finese2Tymes

Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

New details reveal what happened in the moments after shots were fired during a performance by Memphis rapper Finese 2Tymes in Little Rock. Hampton was arrested on a warrant in Forrest City, Arkansas , after police said he fired a shot into a vehicle that was blocking his way.

