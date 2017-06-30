Ricky L. Hampton -- AKA: Finese2Tymes
New details reveal what happened in the moments after shots were fired during a performance by Memphis rapper Finese 2Tymes in Little Rock. Hampton was arrested on a warrant in Forrest City, Arkansas , after police said he fired a shot into a vehicle that was blocking his way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|sue2
|37,709
|Chief Dion Lee
|8 hr
|Prime time
|1
|Why do most black people act so ignorant (Nov '16)
|12 hr
|Retard
|41
|Forrest city fed prison med 1017
|Wed
|Guest
|5
|New gyno in town
|Wed
|Gyno with no clothes
|1
|Law enforcement lead
|Tue
|juicy
|20
|Just wondering atbou tracieturner
|Jul 4
|Welllllll
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC