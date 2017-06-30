Rapper held on unrelated charges afte...

Rapper held on unrelated charges after Little Rock shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A rapper whose concert in Little Rock became the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured was arrested early Sunday on unrelated charges, authorities said. Ricky Hampton, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Forrest City, Arkansas, police in Little Rock said on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forrest City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 min --Bad Dad-- 37,577
naughty top cop 21 hr Defense Attorney 14
Law enforcement lead Mon In the jury box 19
Kriston Hogland Sun Anonymous 14
Chrissy Hoselton Duncan Jul 1 Man 300 3
Why do most black people act so ignorant (Nov '16) Jun 30 Kathy k 38
Fireworks Jun 30 Kathy k 1
See all Forrest City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forrest City Forum Now

Forrest City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forrest City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Forrest City, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC