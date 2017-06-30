Rapper held on unrelated charges after Little Rock shooting
A rapper whose concert in Little Rock became the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured was arrested early Sunday on unrelated charges, authorities said. Ricky Hampton, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Forrest City, Arkansas, police in Little Rock said on Twitter.
