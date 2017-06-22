Former Arkansas Democratic legislator...

Former Arkansas Democratic legislator lands on Trump vote fraud commission

Donald Trump quietly Wednesday named some members to an ad hoc commission supposed to look into election fraud a nd they included some unlikely members, including David Dunn , a former Democratic state representative from Forrest City. It's been so when I first heard about it this morning, I couldn't find any White House announcement.

