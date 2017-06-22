Former Arkansas Democratic legislator lands on Trump vote fraud commission
Donald Trump quietly Wednesday named some members to an ad hoc commission supposed to look into election fraud a nd they included some unlikely members, including David Dunn , a former Democratic state representative from Forrest City. It's been so when I first heard about it this morning, I couldn't find any White House announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief Dion Lee
|34 min
|Just saying
|10
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|45 min
|Reality Check
|37,241
|Just wondering atbou tracieturner
|Wed
|Just
|17
|Why do most black people act so ignorant (Nov '16)
|Jun 19
|Guest
|37
|Joe and Mike Patterson (Apr '14)
|Jun 18
|TreeTopz
|12
|Ashley N Smith
|Jun 18
|Hey
|1
|April luttrell
|Jun 18
|Someone interested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC