Board approves dicamba ban

The state Plant Board voted 9-5 Friday to stop the sales and use of dicamba, a herbicide suspected of damaging thousands of acres of soybeans, vegetables, fruits and trees this growing season. The emergency rule adopted by the board is good for 120 days.

