Board approves dicamba ban
The state Plant Board voted 9-5 Friday to stop the sales and use of dicamba, a herbicide suspected of damaging thousands of acres of soybeans, vegetables, fruits and trees this growing season. The emergency rule adopted by the board is good for 120 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Sarah Hill
|37,286
|April luttrell
|4 hr
|Guest
|2
|Chrissy Hoselton Duncan
|5 hr
|Guest
|2
|Truck Stolen
|20 hr
|Been there had on...
|1
|Car theft
|20 hr
|Been there had on...
|1
|Zach Hill
|Thu
|Zachhill
|27
|Chief Dion Lee
|Thu
|Just saying
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC