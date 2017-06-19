Arkansan on U.S. list for vote-system...

Arkansan on U.S. list for vote-system study

President Donald Trump, who accused his opponents of rigging the 2016 elections, wants a former Arkansas legislator to help analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the federal voting system. Trump, a Republican from New York, plans to name former state Rep. David K. Dunn, a lifelong Democrat from Forrest City, to serve on the new Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, the White House announced last week.

