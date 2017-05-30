UA officials travel state, visit NEA

Tuesday May 16 Read more: KAIT-TV

BATESVILLE, AR - Over three dozen officials with the University of Arkansas system are paying a visit to cities around the state this week, to meet with residents and learn more about the state. On Tuesday, the group, which included Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, his wife, Sandy; Provost Jim Coleman and nearly 40 faculty members visited Batesville.

