UA officials travel state, visit NEA
BATESVILLE, AR - Over three dozen officials with the University of Arkansas system are paying a visit to cities around the state this week, to meet with residents and learn more about the state. On Tuesday, the group, which included Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, his wife, Sandy; Provost Jim Coleman and nearly 40 faculty members visited Batesville.
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|EmUH LEE
|36,547
|Lauren Elizabeth bum
|1 hr
|im not the law
|3
|chad colquitt
|2 hr
|old friend
|1
|Common sense Common courtesy
|6 hr
|u broke bit ch
|7
|What a shit hole of a town
|21 hr
|talley
|40
|Corey bradley
|Jun 1
|Lilbruce
|7
|Doctor is closing
|May 31
|Truth
|3
