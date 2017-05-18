The resistance treadmill - how do we get off?
How long will it take Palmer amaranth to become resistant to the new formulations of dicamba and 2,4-D that have been approved to be applied over the top of dicamba- and 2,4-D-tolerant cotton and soybeans? That depends on what growers do to protect the new technologies, according to Bob Scott, a University of Arkansas Extension weed scientist and a speaker at the Pigposium 3 herbicide resistance meeting in Forrest City, Ark. "If we follow on the resistance path that we've been following, and we just come in here and add dicamba to take care of this problem , what do you think is going to happen?" Dr. Scott asked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|BARNEYII
|35,988
|Where's Robbie Smith
|15 hr
|Friend1
|4
|Delta Q
|Fri
|Alex D
|14
|What a shit hole of a town
|Fri
|talley
|36
|Does Anyone Know How To Obtain Straight Talk ... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|CLJ
|38
|Just wondering atbou tracieturner
|Thu
|Lolcrazy
|5
|Mayor Bryant wants a raise
|Wed
|Yup
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC