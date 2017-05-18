The resistance treadmill - how do we ...

The resistance treadmill - how do we get off?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

How long will it take Palmer amaranth to become resistant to the new formulations of dicamba and 2,4-D that have been approved to be applied over the top of dicamba- and 2,4-D-tolerant cotton and soybeans? That depends on what growers do to protect the new technologies, according to Bob Scott, a University of Arkansas Extension weed scientist and a speaker at the Pigposium 3 herbicide resistance meeting in Forrest City, Ark. "If we follow on the resistance path that we've been following, and we just come in here and add dicamba to take care of this problem , what do you think is going to happen?" Dr. Scott asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forrest City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min BARNEYII 35,988
Where's Robbie Smith 15 hr Friend1 4
Delta Q Fri Alex D 14
What a shit hole of a town Fri talley 36
Does Anyone Know How To Obtain Straight Talk ... (Aug '10) Thu CLJ 38
Just wondering atbou tracieturner Thu Lolcrazy 5
Mayor Bryant wants a raise Wed Yup 28
See all Forrest City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forrest City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Francis County was issued at May 20 at 9:25AM CDT

Forrest City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forrest City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Forrest City, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC