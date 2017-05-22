Inmates accused of setting fire at Fo...

Inmates accused of setting fire at Forrest City jail

Authorities say four inmates face additional charges after a fire was intentionally set in the St. Francis County jail in Forrest City. The Times-Herald reports that it took two hours to fully extinguish a fire that was set Monday night in a jail cell.

