City of Wynne parting ways with airport

23 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV

WYNNE, AR - The city of Wynne is waving goodbye to their airport. Mayor Bob Stacy of Wynne says the city is selling the Wynne Municipal Airport for $305,000.

