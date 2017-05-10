Chinese Textile Manufacturer to Invest $140M, Create 800 Jobs
Shandong Ruyi Technology Group on Wednesday, along with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, announced that the Chinese company will invest $140 million in transforming the former Sanyo manufacturing facility in Forrest City into a textile factory.
