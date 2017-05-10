Chinese textile maker to invest in Forrest City; 800 jobs promised
The state announced today that a Chinese company planned to invest $410 million in the former Sanyo TV plant in Forrest City to spin Arkansas cotton into yarn for textile us e. Shandong Ruyi Technology Group said it could employ up to 800 at its first facility in North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kriston Hogland
|26 min
|KRISTON HOGLAND
|7
|Billy Allen
|47 min
|Whoshotya
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Emily Period attack
|35,561
|Where's Robbie Smith
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
|Mayor Bryant wants a raise
|10 hr
|Guest
|24
|Forrest City Cops and County
|10 hr
|Guest
|9
|What a shit hole of a town
|10 hr
|Guest
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC