Chinese textile maker to invest in Forrest City; 800 jobs promised

The state announced today that a Chinese company planned to invest $410 million in the former Sanyo TV plant in Forrest City to spin Arkansas cotton into yarn for textile us e. Shandong Ruyi Technology Group said it could employ up to 800 at its first facility in North America.

