Chinese textile firm hiring up to 800 in east Arkansas

" A Chinese textile company announced plans Wednesday to transform a former television factory in east Arkansas into its first North American facility, a $410 million project that's expected to create up to 800 new jobs in the struggling Mississippi Delta region. Shandong Ruyi Technology Group said it would begin renovating the 1.4 million-square-foot former Sanyo factory in Forrest City later this year into a facility where Arkansas cotton will be spun into yarn for textile use.

