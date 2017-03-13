Worker failed to prove specific cause...

Worker failed to prove specific cause of foot fracture, court rules

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Business Insurance

An Arkansas man's broken foot is not compensable because he did not demonstrate that it was caused by a specific incident, even though he received treatment for his foot from a company nurse and an emergency medical technician, a state appeals court ruled. Anthony Yates worked in the smokehouse at the Forrest City, Arkansas, facility of New York-based meat and cheese processor Boar's Head Provision Co.

