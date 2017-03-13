Worker failed to prove specific cause of foot fracture, court rules
An Arkansas man's broken foot is not compensable because he did not demonstrate that it was caused by a specific incident, even though he received treatment for his foot from a company nurse and an emergency medical technician, a state appeals court ruled. Anthony Yates worked in the smokehouse at the Forrest City, Arkansas, facility of New York-based meat and cheese processor Boar's Head Provision Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatever happened to Edgar Williams
|4 hr
|NavyVet870
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|voter
|34,165
|White dead beat moms of Forrest city continued
|8 hr
|Cupples
|18
|Tracie rice
|11 hr
|Lilmrshogqueenwoo...
|7
|LiNdSAy
|12 hr
|Lilmrshogqueenwoo...
|4
|PH Pharmacy
|Wed
|ha
|48
|EACC: Lack of Minority employees in high positi... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Guest
|43
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC