Tonight at Wildwood: Printmaking exhibit and jazz by John Willis

Thursday Mar 2

"Nature in Print: Arkansas Printmakers Exploring the Natural World," an exhibition of work by Daniella Napolitano , Sarah Burns and Miranda Young ," opens tonight with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wildwood Park for the Arts . Providing the music will be jazz pianist and singer John Willis, who'll start performing at 7 p.m. The reception is free; the concert is $10.

