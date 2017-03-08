House panel furthers college merger
Rep. Steve Hollowell and Sen. Ron Caldwell discuss in a committee meeting Tuesday their bill that would merge Crowley's Ridge Technical Institute and East Arkansas Community College. The House Education Committee voted Tuesday to advance legislation allowing Crowley's Ridge Technical Institute to merge into East Arkansas Community College.
