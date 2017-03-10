Ed board labels 17 distressed
Helena-West Helena Superintendent John Hoy leaves the podium Thursday after the state Board of Education voted to keep the district's Central High on the academic distress list. Two school systems and 15 schools -- including three each in Little Rock and Forrest City -- will keep their state-applied "academic distress" labels for another year, the Arkansas Board of Education decided Thursday.
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Reality Check
|34,178
|PH Pharmacy
|5 hr
|really
|49
|LiNdSAy
|5 hr
|guest
|5
|Whatever happened to Edgar Williams
|11 hr
|NavyVet870
|1
|White dead beat moms of Forrest city continued
|15 hr
|Cupples
|18
|Tracie rice
|18 hr
|Lilmrshogqueenwoo...
|7
|EACC: Lack of Minority employees in high positi... (Mar '13)
|Mar 14
|Guest
|43
