Ed board labels 17 distressed

Helena-West Helena Superintendent John Hoy leaves the podium Thursday after the state Board of Education voted to keep the district's Central High on the academic distress list. Two school systems and 15 schools -- including three each in Little Rock and Forrest City -- will keep their state-applied "academic distress" labels for another year, the Arkansas Board of Education decided Thursday.

