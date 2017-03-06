Dumas man has $1 million Arkansas Lottery ticket
Adam Patton of Dumas won the $1 million prize with a $20 Arkansas Millions instant lottery ticket. Said a lottery news release: A weekly lottery player, Mr. Patton said he spent a sleepless night thinking about his prize after realizing he'd won a million dollars.
