Perfect timing: 'End Hate' doors by V.L. Cox headed to Washington

Thursday Feb 2

Arkansas artist V.L. Cox, who for the past couple of years has been creating three-dimensional works representing discrimination against women, African Americans, immigrants and LGBT people, is returning her "End Hate " doors to the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 11. They'll be on exhibit 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Reflecting Pool steps. Cox hopes the doors will help open conversations about the efforts to normalize discrimination that Donald Trump has brought to the nation's capital.

