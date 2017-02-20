Family of 'Trenchmonster' thrilled by...

Family of 'Trenchmonster' thrilled by Razorbacks offer

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: NWAonline

When Florida State defensive tackle commitment Robert Cooper received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Wednesday, his mother, a Forrest City native, and other family members in the state were thrilled. Cooper, 6-3, 354 pounds, of Snellville South Gwinnett, has 24 other scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forrest City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your Dying Schol System 7 hr sQu 13
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 hr Sick Of Leftist Scum 33,910
Aggrivating Feb 26 Planet of the apes 10
Eacc Feb 26 Lol 6
What about this school bus driver on SFC 234 in... Feb 26 Lol 14
Lindsay (May '12) Feb 24 Honey boo boo 9
Why do most black people act so ignorant Feb 23 Guest 15
See all Forrest City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forrest City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for St Francis County was issued at March 01 at 3:05AM CST

Forrest City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forrest City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Forrest City, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC