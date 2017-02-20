Family of 'Trenchmonster' thrilled by Razorbacks offer
When Florida State defensive tackle commitment Robert Cooper received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Wednesday, his mother, a Forrest City native, and other family members in the state were thrilled. Cooper, 6-3, 354 pounds, of Snellville South Gwinnett, has 24 other scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Georgia.
