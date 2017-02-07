Art of Architecture: Steve Luoni talks about Mayflower, Vilonia plans
Tonight's June Freeman Lecture Series at the Arkansas Arts Center features Steve Luoni of the University of Arkansas Community Design Center , who'll talk about recovery plans for Vilonia and Mayflower, towns devastated by tornadoes in 2014. The UACDC's plan for Mayflower, "Slow Street," won a World Architecture News Award or Future Projects in Urban Design in 2015.
