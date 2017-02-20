2017 Pigposium III puts resistant pig...

2017 Pigposium III puts resistant pigweed in spotlight

Pigosium III, Feb. 28, at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, Ark., puts the spotlight on herbicide-resistant pigweed. Herbicide-resistant pigweed, one of the biggest problems Mid-South farmers are wrestling, takes center stage at Pigosium III, set for Feb. 28 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, Ark.

