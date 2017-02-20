2017 Pigposium III puts resistant pigweed in spotlight

Pigosium III, Feb. 28, at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, Ark., puts the spotlight on herbicide-resistant pigweed. Herbicide-resistant pigweed, one of the biggest problems Mid-South farmers are wrestling, takes center stage at Pigosium III, set for Feb. 28 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, Ark.

