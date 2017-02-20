2017 Pigposium III puts resistant pigweed in spotlight
Pigosium III, Feb. 28, at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, Ark., puts the spotlight on herbicide-resistant pigweed. Herbicide-resistant pigweed, one of the biggest problems Mid-South farmers are wrestling, takes center stage at Pigosium III, set for Feb. 28 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|13 min
|It Just Makes Sense
|33,945
|EACC: Lack of Minority employees in high positi... (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|mossburg
|36
|Aggrivating
|4 hr
|Tighty whitey
|11
|Forrest city cops
|4 hr
|I seen you
|1
|Your Dying Schol System
|6 hr
|Black mom
|21
|White dead beat moms of Forrest city
|Wed
|Really now
|1
|Eacc
|Feb 26
|Lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC